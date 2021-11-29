Lok Sabha passes bill to repeal farm laws, all eyes on RS

The bill seeks to repeal the three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for over a year now.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill to repeal the three farm laws on the first day of the 25-day winter session of Parliament. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill-2021 is listed to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha later in the day.

This is the fastest repeal of any law by the government in recent years, driven by protests by the farming community and the Opposition.

The bill’s objects and statement says that, “as we celebrate the 75th year of Independence -Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – the need of the hour is to take everyone together on the path of inclusive growth and development.”

“In view of the above, the aforesaid farm laws are proposed to be repealed. It is also proposed to omit sub-section (IA) of section 3 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 (10 of 1955) which was inserted vide the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 (22 of 2020),” the bill states.

The opposition had demanded that the bill should be taken up on the first day of the winter session of Parliament.

As soon as the session began on Monday, the Opposition raised slogans over the farm laws, causing the speaker to adjourn the Lok Sabha for an hour. Later when the session was resumed, the bill was passed without any discussion and amid protests by the Opposition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech promised that the government is ready to answer all questions related to the government’s policy in the Parliament, adding that the “dignity of Parliament and the Speaker’s chair should be upheld”.

Around 30 legislative bills and one finance bill are expected to be tabled in the Parliament during the winter session. Some of them include the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill.