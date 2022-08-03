Lok Sabha adjourned as opposition protests over misuse of central agencies

The Congress and the Shiv Sena on Wednesday tried to raise the issue in Rajya Sabha but Chairman Venkaiah Naidu disallowed discussion

As the Opposition continued sloganeering against the government over the “misuse” of central agencies and other issues, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday. Shortly before the adjournment, the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was introduced in the Lower House.

Earlier, shortly after proceedings began on the day, the House was adjourned till 12 noon as opposition MPs raised slogans against the “misuse” of central agencies by the government. Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and K Suresh had submitted adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion over the recent searches at the offices of National Herald by the Enforcement Directorate.

Naidu refuses discussion

In the Upper House, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to allow a discussion over the “misuse” of central investigating agencies by the government. The Congress and the Shiv Sena on Wednesday tried to raise the issue but Naidu disallowed them from doing so.

Leader of the opposition and senior Congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge and his colleague Deepender Singh Hooda, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi and AAP’s Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha gave notices under rule 267 but they were not admitted.

“You know my position. These are all notices not worth to be taken up under 267,” Naidu said.

Rule 267 provides for setting aside the business of the day to take up discussion on the issue being raised in such notice.

Jayant Chaudhary on UAPA

During a discussion over Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA ) in the Rajya Sabha, RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary stated that in Uttar Pradesh during the period 2018-20, as many as 1,338 cases were registered under UAPA, according to the government’s data. However, only 83 saw a conviction — which accounts for a 6 per cent conviction rate.

“This proves that the application of the law is somewhat wrong. How will you sensitise the UP police towards the law?” Chaudhary asked MoS Home Nityanand Rai.

Earlier in the day, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu flagged off the ‘Tiranga bike rally’ from the Red Fort for the MPs of all parties on Wednesday morning.