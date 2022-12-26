Loan fraud case: Court remands Kochhars, Dhoot in CBI custody till Dec 28

The CBI had arrested the Kochhars on Friday night after a questioning session, while Dhoot was arrested on Monday morning

A CBI court on Monday remanded former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot in CBI custody till December 28 in connection with a loan fraud case.

The CBI had arrested the Kochhars on Friday night after a questioning session, while Dhoot was arrested on Monday morning.

The three on Monday were produced before special court judge AS Sayyad.

The CBI, represented by special public prosecutor A. Limosin, sought three-day custody to confront all the accused.

The probe agency alleges that ICICI Bank sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of ₹3,250 crore to companies backed by Dhoot in violation of the Banking Regulation Act and RBI guidelines.

The probe agency has named the Kochhars and Dhoot, the companies Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Limited as accused in an FIR.