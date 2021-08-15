Live! PM’s Independence Day speech: Sainik Schools will now be open for girls

The PM has also listed out achievements of his government in the speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted citizens on Sunday on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, expressing hope that the year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will infuse new energy in the country.

India is commemorating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a year-long celebration to mark 75 years of Independence.

“Greetings to you all on Independence Day. Wishing you all a very Happy 75th Independence Day. May this year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav infuse new energy among the people of the country. Jai Hind!” Modi tweeted.

After hoisting the Tricolour at Red Fort, Modi addressed the nation.

Here is what Modi said in a nutshell: