Live! In Independence Day address, PM hints at Assembly polls in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted citizens on Sunday on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, expressing hope that the year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will infuse new energy in the country.
India is commemorating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a year-long celebration to mark 75 years of Independence.
“Greetings to you all on Independence Day. Wishing you all a very Happy 75th Independence Day. May this year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav infuse new energy among the people of the country. Jai Hind!” Modi tweeted.
After hoisting the Tricolour at Red Fort, Modi addressed the nation.
Here is what Modi said in a nutshell:
- The pain of partition was one of the greatest tragedies of last century; that’s why August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
- We can say with pride that the world’s largest COVID vaccination programme is going on in India.
- Over 4.5 cr new households have received piped water supply within two years of Jal Jeevan Mission
- The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievements. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generationsWe have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence
- 75th Independence Day should not be merely a ceremony; we have to march with new pledges for the next 25 years
- Be it Nehruji, Sardar Patelor Babasaheb Ambedkar, the country is remembering every such personality, the country is indebted to all of them.
- We have to bridge the gap between lives in villages and cities.
- We are witnessing rapid transformation of our villages; Digital entrepreneurs are being nurtured in villages too
- Reservation is being ensured for Dalits, STs, backwards and general category poor
- The govt will give nutritious rice to the poor; rice provided under any scheme will be fortified by 2024
- Development of J&K visible on the ground; delimitation exercise on, preparations underway for Assembly polls
- Hand-holding of deprived communities necessary; reservation being ensured for Dalits, STs, backwards, general category poor
