‘Lifelong Congressman’ Anand Sharma quits Himachal Pradesh party post

Anand Sharma wrote in his letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi that his self-respect is “non-negotiable” and he has resigned from the post. His resignation comes days after Ghulam Nabi Azad quit as chairman of the campaign committee in Jammu and Kashmir

Ex-union minister and one of the key leaders of the G23 grouping, Anand Sharma on Sunday (August 21) has resigned from the chairmanship of the Congress party’s steering committee for Himachal Pradesh. This has come as a major setback for the Congress ahead of the Himachal Pradesh elections.

Media reports quoting sources said Anand Sharma in his letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi wrote that his self-respect is “non-negotiable” and he has resigned from the post. His resignation comes in the wake of the resignation of another prominent leader of the G23 grouping, Ghulam Nabi Azad, as chairman of the campaign committee in Jammu and Kashmir a few days ago, signalling that a revolt is brewing within the party.

The reason that Sharma gave is that he felt slighted and humiliated because he was not involved in the consultation process. His self-respect was hurt as he was not consulted or invited for any of the meetings held by the party. However, he told Gandhi that he will continue to campaign for the party candidates in the state.

The former Union minister and deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha was appointed as chairman of the Steering Committee in Himachal Pradesh on April 26.

In a tweet, Sharma said that he has resigned with “a heavy heart” from the chairmanship of the Steering Committee of the Congress for the Himachal elections. “Reiterating that I am a lifelong congressman and remain firm on my convictions. Committed to Congress ideology that runs in my blood, let there be no doubts about this! However, given the continuing exclusion and insults, as a self-respecting person – I was left with no choice,” he tweeted.

Committed to Congress ideology that runs in my blood, let there be no doubts about this! However, given the continuing exclusion and insults, as a self-respecting person- I was left with no choice. 2/2

Both Azad and Sharma are prominent leaders of the G23 grouping which has been critical of the decisions of the party leadership This grouping, which comprises prominent veterans including Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Manish Tewari, has been insisting on genuine elections right from the block up to the CWC level, and asking for a complete overhaul to rejuvenate the party.

This resignation comes when the Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh in the Assembly polls slated later this year.

Sharma, who first contested assembly elections in 1982 and was given a Rajya Sabha ticket by then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, has been a Rajya Sabha member ever since and has occupied several key positions in the party.