Two LeT militants killed in encounter in Srinagar

According to the official, as the forces were conducting searches in the Zakura locality, the hiding militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated and an encounter broke out

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar on Saturday.

“Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Zakura locality of the city, security forces launched a cordon and search operation during the night,” a police official said.

According to the official, as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated and an encounter broke out.

“Two militants have been killed,” the official said.

Kashmir’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said that the ultras belonged to The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow of the LeT.

One of the terrorists was involved in the killing of Head Constable Ali Mohammad Ganie in Anantnag on January 29.

“Two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF neutralised by Srinagar Police. One of the killed terrorists Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag,” the IGP Kashmir said on Twitter.

“Incriminating materials, including two pistols, were recovered from the site of the encounter,” Kumar added.

(With inputs from Agencies)