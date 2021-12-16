Indigenous fighter jet Tejas to get ₹2,400 crore electronic systems

Hindustan Aeronautics awards massive contract to Bharat Electronics for manufacture and supply of critical systems

Hindustan Aeronautics on Thursday awarded a ₹2,400 crore contract to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the manufacture and supply of 20 types of airborne electronic systems for the Tejas Mk1A aircraft programme.

The order, spanning five years (2023-2028), involves supply of avionic line replaceable units (LRUs) related to digital flight control computers, air data computers, weapon computers, LRUs related to radar warning receiver and head-up display, a BEL statement said.

The LRUs have been developed by Aeronautical Development Agency, DRDO Labs, Aeronautical Development Establishment, Combat Aircraft Systems Development and Integration Centre and Central Scientific Instruments Organisation.

“This is the biggest ever order that HAL has placed on any Indian company, boosting [the government’s] ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign,” HAL said in a statement:

“This is the biggest ever order received by BEL for avionic systems and will go a long way in ensuring the Indian Air Force’s air superiority,” BEL said.

The order for supply of avionic systems for 83 Tejas MK1A fighter aircraft will be executed by two strategic business units of BEL: Electronic Warfare & Avionics, Bengaluru, and BEL-Panchkula, Haryana.

BEL will deliver all the systems to HAL in a ready-to-board condition.

“LCA Tejas programme is an excellent example of synergies between Indian defence establishments such as HAL, DRDO & BEL. The current order for development and supply of 20 types of critical avionics LRUs for Tejas Mk1A is a shot-in-the-arm for ‘Make in India’ activity,” said HAL CMD R Madhavan.