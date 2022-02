The 92-year-old singer tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU)

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkars health has deteriorated and she has been put back on a ventilator, a doctor treating her said on Saturday.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU), where she is being treated by Dr. Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

“She is not doing well. She continues to be in the ICU under treatment and has been put on a ventilator again,” Samdani said.