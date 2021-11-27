Large parts of Chennai remain waterlogged as city sees record rains

At least eight people have died in Tamil Nadu in the recent spell of rains, caused by a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal

Large parts of Chennai continued to remain waterlogged on Saturday amid one of the highest monthly rainfalls the city has ever recorded.

Chennai is only 17mm short of getting 1,000mm of rainfall – which it has received only four times in the past 200 years, in 1918, 1985, 2005 and 2015, according to officials. Waterlogging has been reported at 220 places and the city corporation’s helplines received 1,150 complaints on Friday and Saturday.

Things back to square one in #Chennai. Due to incessant rains, Duraisamy and Ganeshpuram subways are closed. Many areas in the city are waterlogged. #ChennaiRains #TamilNaduRains @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/crCvyCeiNB — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) November 27, 2021

At least eight people have died in Tamil Nadu in the recent spell of rains, caused by a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandra said three people died on Friday.

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in coastal districts and said Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Karikal, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai and Mayiladuthurai, apart from Puducherry and Karaikal, would receive rains till November 29.

Schools and colleges have been closed in 21 districts of Tamil Nadu following incessant rains. According to an official order, educational institutions in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Tuticorin, Nellai, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Tanjore, Thiruvarur, Nagai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Trichy, Villupuram, Salem, Thiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipettai and Kanchipuram districts were to remain closed on Saturday.