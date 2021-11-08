Lakhmipur violence: HC judge to supervise case proceedings, says SC

The Supreme Court also expressed displeasure over the status report into the case filed by the Uttar Pradesh government

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 8) expressed displeasure over the status report filed by the Uttar Pradesh government into the Lakhmipur Kheri incident and said a high court judge will be appointed to oversee the proceedings into the case until a chargesheet is filed.

On October 3, eight people including four farmers were killed in violence during a farmers’ protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakshmipur Kheri. While the farmers were run over by a cavalcade of cars, allegedly led by Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, four others were killed in the violence that ensued after that. At least 13 people including Ashish, the prime suspect, have been arrested in the case so far.

A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, posted the next hearing to Friday.

In a previous hearing two weeks ago, the apex court had asked the state government why there were only 23 eyewitness in the case and had instructed it to gather more witnesses.

The case came up for hearing in the Supreme Court after two lawyers in a letter to CJI Ramana sought a high-level judicial probe into the incident.

In a hearing on October 8, the Supreme Court had rapped the Uttar Pradesh government why the accused in the case had not been arrested.

“The law must take its course against all accused and the government has to take all remedial steps in this regard to inspire confidence in the investigation of brutal murder of eight persons,” the court had said.

In the next hearing on October 28, the apex court while seeking a status report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the murder of one Shyam Sundar, had ordered the government to provide protection to the witnesses. Sunder was allegedly killed in the violence that ensued after the four farmers were mowed down by a convoy of three SUVs.