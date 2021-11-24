Kerala’s SilverLine rail project ‘an idiotic decision’: E Sreedharan

This will be equivalent to the China wall and will divide Kerala from north to south, says metroman

Noted engineer E Sreedharan has said Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod semi high-speed rail corridor (SilverLine) project is “flawed”.

“The alignment chosen is flawed. From Tirur to Kasaragod, it runs parallel to the existing railway line. The railways has opposed this alignment as it would interfere with the future quadrupling of this stretch. Besides, 140km of the line passes through paddy fields, which are not stable for high-speed travel,” he said, adding that high walls need to be constructed on either side of the tracks to prevent trespassing, blocking free passage and drainage.

“This will be equivalent to the China wall and will divide Kerala from north to south. This is an idiotic decision. SilverLine should be away from the existing line, either elevated or underground. Nowhere in the world high-speed or semi high-speed lines are planned at the ground level,” he said.

Sreedharan is credited with the successful construction of Konkan Railway, the Delhi Metro and Kochi Metro Rail. His comments follow Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s public accusation that the Opposition UDF and BJP are blocking developmental works in the state with particular reference to the SilverLine project. CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had also echoed the same.

The K-Rail project envisages a 529.45-kilometre-long semi high-speed railway line passing through 11 districts. As per the plan, when the project is realised, one can travel from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram in less than four hours on trains travelling at 200 km/hr. The current travel time on the existing network is 12 hours.

Sreedharan contested as a BJP candidate from Palakkad assembly constituency.