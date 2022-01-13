Kerala’s Kumbalangi to be first sanitary napkin-free village in India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will make the announcement on Thursday.

Kerala has another first to its credit.

Its Kumbalangi island village, also India’s first model tourism village, is set to become the first sanitary napkin-free village in the nation as well.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will make the announcement on Thursday.

The achievement is part of a unique campaign underway in the state’s Ernakulam constituency. As part of the initiative, menstrual cups – a total of 5,000 – will be distributed to women aged 18 and above.

MP Hibi Eden was quoted as saying in media reports that the project is part of ‘Avalkayi’ (for her) scheme, the other partners of which are HLL Management Academy (through ‘Thingal’ scheme) and Indian Oil Corporation.

The Governor will also declare Kumbalangi as India’s first model tourism village. The model village project is implemented through Pradhan Mantri Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY). One of the major attractions for tourists in Kochi, Kumbalanghi will also have a new tourist information centre.

In 2003, Kumbalangi was the first pick when the Kerala government selected a number of villages as part of its model village project. Situated 35 km away from Cochin International Airport, the village has nearly 1,20,000 residents – comprising fishermen, farmers, labourers, toddy tappers and coir spinners – and is surrounded by backwaters.

A ring of Chinese fishing nets literally encircles the island-village bearing witness to the rich aquatic life. An array of mangroves separates land from water and provides a breeding ground for prawns, crabs, oysters and small fishes.