Kerala School Kalolsavam returns after 2-year gap, festivities begin in Kozhikode

Close to 14,000 students are participating in 239 events across 24 stages in Kozhikode; the district that scores the most points will be awarded the coveted trophy made of 940 grams of gold

After a gap of two years, the 61st edition of Kerala School Kalolsavam commenced at Kozhikode on January 3. The last State School Arts Festival in 2019 had to be suspended due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan kickstarted the festivities by inaugurating the event at 10 am. He reiterated that the festival was an occasion to enjoy and propagate diverse art forms in the state and country, irrespective of religion and caste.

‘Beyond religion and caste’

“This festival is a stage for participants to show their talents and entertain each other and those present in the audience, irrespective of their religion and caste. Art is beyond any religion or caste. Therefore, that is how the festival should be enjoyed and seen by everyone in order to ensure unity in the state. Only then we can ensure that Kerala continues to be a centre of peace happiness and secularism,” said Vijayan.

Advertisement

“The changes in the political, social and economic sector of the state have influenced this year’s School Kalolsavam, which is becoming a mirror of the changing world around us,” added Vijayan.

Also read: The 1986 Kerala school case that holds parallels to hijab row

The next five days will see students from schools across Kerala compete in a gamut of events, including various dance forms and music. Close to 14,000 students are participating in 239 events being held across 24 stages in Kozhikode. The district that scores the most points will be awarded the coveted trophy made of 117.5 sovereign or 940 grams of gold.

Tight security

The police have made extensive security arrangements for the students, including deploying sniffer dogs and screening infrastructure to ensure there are no drug-related activities at the event or places where outstation students have been put up.

Inaugurated for the first time in 1956, the Kerala School Kalolsavam is a platform that showcases the talents of students. Several prize-winning competitors have gone on to establish themselves as artistes, musicians, singers and actors.

Also read: Andhra, Kerala top education ministry’s Performance Grading Index

The current standings are as follows:

Kannur: 235 Kozhikode: 233 Palakkad: 230 Thrissur: 226 Kollam: 224 Malappuram: 219 Ernakulam: 216 Thiruvananthapuram: 203 Kottayam: 203 Alappuzha: 202 Kasaragod: 198 Wayanad: 184 Pathanamthitta: 163 Idukki: 147

(With agency inputs)