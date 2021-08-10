Kerala Police collect ₹125 crore in fines during lockdown

Kerala Police have collected at least ₹125 crore in fines under the Epidemic Diseases Act since May.

From May 8, when the lockdown was imposed, to August 4, when the latest set of relaxations was introduced, the police registered 17.75 lakh cases and levied fines amounting to ₹125 crore to ₹150 crore, The New Indian Express said on Tuesday.

The data prepared by the police department, and accessed by the newspaper, show that 10.7 lakh cases were registered for mask violations.

While 2.3 lakh vehicles were seized, 4.7 lakh cases were registered for various offences such as not maintaining social distancing and crowding.

Under the Epidemic Diseases Act, not wearing a mask invites a minimum stipulated fine of ₹500. The police refused to reveal the exact data on total fines, and the newspaper used the minimum fine to calculate the amount.

The surge in cases has led to a backlash from the public, the report quoted an anonymous police officer as saying.

The source said each police station is given a ‘fine quota’ every morning and policemen are forced to achieve the target.

“The state police chief gets regular updates about the number of petty and suo motu cases in each police district. That briefing is a regular procedure,” said another source.

Acting CPI-M state secretary A Vijayaraghavan told reporters that the police actions are aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“Can we buy tea for law violators? While levelling criticism against the police, it is advisable to think what carries more weight — these complaints or the selfless service rendered by them,” said Vijayaraghavan.