Kerala labourer turns into a swanky model, video of makeover goes viral

Clothes do maketh a man, if you go by the dramatic makeover of Kozhikode-based Mammikka, a 60-year-old daily wage labourer into a confident, suited model with a sunglass look holding an IPad in his hand.
Mammikka, first shot to fame after photographer Shareek Vayalil, took a photograph of the grey-haired, grimy labourer and posted it on Facebook. The photograph went viral since Mammikka bore a resemblance to a Malayalam actor Vinayakan.
Then Vayalil asked him to model for his wedding suit company, and posted the video of the process of giving the labourer a makeover on his Instagram. The manner in which the simple, lungi-clad labourer morphs into a swanky, suit-clad gentleman with sun-glasses oozing style is being lapped up by social media users, who are loving the video.
The video has notched up 23,000 views since it was shared last week. The photographs of the advertisement also show Mammikka dressed in a classic blazer and trousers, holding an iPad in hand.
Many Instagram users complimented the labourer turned model for taking on a new role and dropped fire emojis in the comments section to express their appreciation. Mammika is now keen to pursue a profession in modelling along with his day job of being a labourer!