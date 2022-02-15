Kerala labourer turns into a swanky model, video of makeover goes viral

The manner in which the simple, lungi-clad labourer morphs into a swanky, suit-clad gentleman with sun-glasses oozing style is being lapped up by social media users, who are loving the video

Clothes do maketh a man, if you go by the dramatic makeover of Kozhikode-based Mammikka, a 60-year-old daily wage labourer into a confident, suited model with a sunglass look holding an IPad in his hand.

Mammikka, first shot to fame after photographer Shareek Vayalil, took a photograph of the grey-haired, grimy labourer and posted it on Facebook. The photograph went viral since Mammikka bore a resemblance to a Malayalam actor Vinayakan.

Then Vayalil asked him to model for his wedding suit company, and posted the video of the process of giving the labourer a makeover on his Instagram. The manner in which the simple, lungi-clad labourer morphs into a swanky, suit-clad gentleman with sun-glasses oozing style is being lapped up by social media users, who are loving the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｓｈａｒｅｅｋ Ｖａｙａｌｉｌ Ｓｈｋ 📸 (@shk_digital)

The video has notched up 23,000 views since it was shared last week. The photographs of the advertisement also show Mammikka dressed in a classic blazer and trousers, holding an iPad in hand.

Advertisement

Many Instagram users complimented the labourer turned model for taking on a new role and dropped fire emojis in the comments section to express their appreciation. Mammika is now keen to pursue a profession in modelling along with his day job of being a labourer!