Karnataka’s EWS quota: Brahmins’ body slams Bommai govt

Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha president Ashok Haranahalli has called on all sub-sects within the Brahmin community to come together and oppose the move.

A Brahmin organisation has opposed the Karnataka government’s plan to use the 10 per cent quota under EWS category for meeting reservation demands by the dominant Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, and has termed the move as ”anti-Brahmin”.

Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha President and former advocate general Ashok Haranahalli, in a video statement, said Brahmins cannot accept the government’s plan and called on all sub-sects within the community to come together and oppose the move.

The Karnataka Cabinet on December 29, 2022 had decided to create two new OBC categories for Vokkaligas and Lingayats, and has planned to meet their reservation demand by utilising a portion of the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota.

”Despite the directions that 10 per cent reservation should be given to the economically weaker section, the state government did not make its mind on this even after several years.

”But they have now taken a decision with a plan to divide the 10 per cent reservation and give it to certain communities, and have plans to limit Brahmins to only 2 to 3 per cent,” Haranahalli said in the video posted on his social media account on Thursday.

Noting that the state government has already taken reservation beyond 50 per cent to 56 per cent now (through SC/ST reservation hike), he said, those communities which already enjoy quota benefits, cannot be granted that right under the EWS category.

“Cannot accept”

”Despite this, the government wants to give reservation under EWS to those communities which already enjoy reservation benefits. This has led to displeasure among the Brahmins about the government and its anti-Brahmin policy. The community was already upset with the government for not implementing EWS category till now,” he added.

Stating that the Brahmin community cannot accept this move by the government, Haranahalli said there is a need for the community to come together on the issue and make the government understand their displeasure.

Juggling act

As per the Cabinet decision, the Vokkaligas who come under Category 3A of the OBC list will now be placed under the new Category 2C, while the Veerashaiva-Lingayats, who are under Category 3B now, will be put in Category 2D. The existing Categories 3A and 3B will be done away with.

However, the Cabinet has deferred the decision regarding the quantum of reservation to 2C and 2D categories, until there is a final report from the Backward Classes Commission. Hence, for now the reservation will continue as earlier – four per cent for Vokkaligas under Category 2C and five per cent for Lingayats under Category 2D.

Carving quotas

To meet the demands for a hike in quota from these communities, the government plans to carve out from the 10 per cent EWS quota that will be applicable to Brahmins, Jains, Arya Vysyas, Nagarthas, Mudaliars, among others.

This is likely to be done following the report, which will determine 10 per cent reservation for castes and populations that deserve EWS quota.

Politically strong

Both Vokkaligas and Lingayats are numerically dominant communities in south and north Karnataka regions respectively, and are also politically strong.

Facing Pressure

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been under pressure from Panchamasali Lingayats, a sub-sect of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, who wanted to be moved from 3B to 2A for higher reservation. Also, the Vokkaligas had demanded a quota hike from four to 12 per cent.

The government hopes that as per its calculations, once the Backward Classes Commission fixes the allocation of 10 per cent quota to EWS communities, it will save some quota under this category, which it plans to distribute between 2C and 2D adding to their existing reservation of 4 and 5 per cent respectively.