Karnataka top cop frontrunner among 3 shortlisted for CBI chief

Praveen Sood (DGP Karnataka), Sudhir Saxena (DGP Madhya Pradesh), and Taj Haasan among contenders for next CBI director, say sources

Three senior IPS officers have been selected as potential candidates for the top position at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by a committee consisting of the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, according to sources.

Following a meeting of the high-level committee on Saturday (May 14) evening, the names were shortlisted.

Praveen Sood (DGP Karnataka), Sudhir Saxena (DGP Madhya Pradesh), and Taj Haasan are now in contention for the role of the next CBI Director. The incumbent CBI Director, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, is set to complete his two-year term on May 25.

According to sources, Praveen Sood, an IPS officer from the state cadre with a 1986 batch, is currently the frontrunner for the position of CBI Director.

In March, Sood gained significant attention when DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress chief, accused him of favoring the BJP government in the state. Shivakumar went so far as to call for the arrest of the state’s Director General of Police, alleging that he was targeting Congress leaders by filing false cases against them.

The appointment of the CBI Director follows a process where a committee consisting of the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha selects the candidate for a fixed tenure of two years. The tenure can potentially be extended for up to five years.

Sources indicate that during the meeting, the committee also discussed potential candidates for the positions of the new Central Vigilance Commissioner and member of the Lokpal.