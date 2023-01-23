Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah won’t contest from Kolar, claims Yediyurappa

Siddaramaiah will not contest from Kolar… he is playing a drama and trying to return to Mysuru, says the former Karnataka CM

Congress leader Siddaramaiah will not contest Assembly elections from Kolar but will go back to his home district Mysuru, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader B S Yediyurappa said on Monday.

Siddaramaiah had earlier this month announced that he will contest from Kolar, if the Congress high command agrees.

“Today itself I will say one thing, don’t think I am making a prediction. Siddaramaiah will not contest from Kolar… He is playing a drama and is trying to go back to Mysuru,” Yediyurappa said.

Kolar is risky

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, the former Chief Minister said the Congress legislature party leader was aware that he would face a defeat in Kolar.

“He is playing a political circus and drama, according to me, he will not contest from there (Kolar) and may try to go back to Mysuru. If that happens, we will do the strategy we need to,” the BJP leader added.

Asked if Siddaramaiah may contest from two seats, Yediyurappa said: “I don’t know. It is left to their party. Let him contest from two or three seats, but going home is certain.”

One or two constituencies?

Siddaramaiah has, however, said he will contest the elections from only one constituency.

In 2018, he contested from two seats: Chamundeshwari and Badami.

He lost in Chamundeshwari (in Heysuru) to G T Deve Gowda of the JD-S by 36,042 votes. He won Badami, defeating B Sriramulu (BJP) by 1,696 votes.

Siddaramaiah was the Karnataka Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018.