Kangana visits Golden Temple; BJP abuzz over Mandi LS bypoll

‘Speechless…stunned’ says Thalaivi star as speculation swirl around her political role

Days after testing COVID negative, actor-activist Kangana Ranaut visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday (May 31) morning and shared her experiences on her Instagram handle, saying she was stunned upon her maiden visit.

“Today I visited Sri Harmandir Sahib Golden temple, even though I grew up in north and almost everyone in my family has already visited the temple many times only for me it was first time…speechless and stunned with Golden temple’s beauty and divinity,” wrote the Thalaivi star.

Kangana is currently spending some time with her family at her home in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. She has been uploading a lot of clicks from her stay there, and her life away from the arc lights.

Given the actor’s political affiliations with the BJP, party sources attributed her visit to the sacred site held in veneration across all communities, to the political vacuum in her home constituency of Mandi in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh. Party MP Ram Swaroop Sharma committed suicide at his Delhi residence in March this year, forcing a vacancy in that constituency.

Ever since Sharma’s death, there has been speculation that the Panga girl might be given the BJP ticket from Mandi. Being a Rajput, she has good prospects of being the party candidate. She could also be eying Sikh voters in her constituency as well as in other parts of Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP won all four seats from Himachal Pradesh in the 2019 general election.

There are others who say the visit could also be a part of commercial promotion of her upcoming movies like ‘Dhaakad’, ‘Tejas’ and Thalaivi.

Kangana has courted controversies in recent months, especially after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last year. She then locked horns with the Shiv Sena following which a part of her Mumbai office was dismantled over alleged encroachment. In the farmers’ agitation, her alleged derogatory remarks on the women participants led to a furore. Ever since she was declared COVID-positive, she has been at her Mandi home.