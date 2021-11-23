Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

Hospital authorities have said that the actor-politician’s condition is stable and that he tested positive for the virus following his admission for lower respiratory tract infection and fever

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital.

The hospital where the actor is being treated has said that his condition is stable. “The actor is on medical management and his condition is stable,” Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre said in a bulletin, adding Haasan tested positive for the virus following his admission for lower respiratory tract infection and fever.

“I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded,” Haasan tweeted on Monday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin tweeted wishing Haasan an early recovery to resume his work. PMK founder leader S Ramadoss and the actor’s fans and MNM workers were among others who wished Haasan a quick recovery.

During his US visit, Haasan held discussions at Chicago with his North America-based supporters on November 15 on the party’s initiatives so far and future plans. The MNM chief congratulated them for their support to their motherland, despite being in a foreign country for work.

Haasan had returned just days back. The MNM chief, ahead of his foreign trip, had also visited flood-hit areas in Tamil Nadu and distributed welfare assistance on behalf of his party to the affected people.

On November 20, Haasan, welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on withdrawal of farm laws, had said MNMs staunch opposition to such legislations and his party leaders protest against it in Delhi were historic moments of pride. The 67-year old actor-politician, who celebrated his birthday on November 7, continues to be involved in film making and television shows as well. A Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, the upcoming action flick Vikram and the long awaited Indian-2 are the movies he is currently engaged with. Also, he is the Bigg Boss show (Tamil season 5) host in Star Vijay television channel.

