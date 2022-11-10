Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi takes charge as chairperson of Law Commission

Justice Awasthi headed the Karnataka High Court. In a major verdict in March, a three-judge bench of the high court comprising then chief justice Awasthi and justices Krishna Dixit and J M Khazi upheld the ban on hijab in the state’s educational institutions.

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, retired Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, assumed charge on Tuesday (November 9) as Chairperson of the Law Commission of India along with Justice K.T. Sankaran, retired judge, Kerala High Court as a member and M. Karunanithi, advocate, Madurai, Tamil Nadu as part-time Member.

Justice Awasthi headed the Karnataka High Court between October 11, 2021 and July 2 this year.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted a picture of his meeting with Justice Awasthi, and wrote, “Congratulated Hon. Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi on assuming as the new Chairman, Law commission of India at my residence, New Delhi.”

Congratulated Hon. Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi on assuming as the new Chairman, Law commission of India at my residence, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/1k245pn9W8 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 9, 2022

The 22nd Law Commission of India was constituted on February 21, 2020, for a period of three years. The chairperson and members were appointed on Monday, months before the end of the panel’s term. The Law Commission advises the government on complex legal issues.

The government has said the issue related to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) may be taken up by the 22nd law panel.

The Union government will have the benefit of recommendations from a specialised body on different aspects of law which are entrusted to the Commission for its study and recommendations, as per its terms of reference.

The Law Commission shall, on a reference made to it by the Central government or suo motu, undertake research in law and review of existing laws in India for making reforms therein and enacting new legislations.

It shall also undertake studies and research for bringing reforms in the justice delivery systems for elimination of delay in procedures, speedy disposal of cases, reduction in cost of litigation etc.

The Law Commission of India is a non-statutory body constituted by the Government of India (GoI) from time to time. The Commission was originally constituted in 1955 and is re-constituted every three years.

“The various Law Commissions have been able to make important contributions toward the progressive development and codification of the Law of the country. The Law Commission has so far submitted 277 reports,” the government said.

