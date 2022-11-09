Justice DY Chandrachud sworn in as 50th Chief Justice of India

The senior-most Supreme Court judge stepped into the shoes of his father Y V Chandrachud, who was the CJI between 1978 and 1985, the first instance of a father-son duo occupying the most sanctified seat in the over seven-decade history of the highest court of India.

Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday (November 9).

President Droupadi Murmu administered him the oath at a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Chandrachud takes over as the head of India’s Judiciary from Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who demitted office on Tuesday.

On October 11, CJI Lalit had recommended Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor to the Centre.

Justice DY Chandrachud will serve as the chief of the expansive Indian judicial system for two years till November 10, 2024.

The senior-most Supreme Court judge stepped into the shoes of his father Y V Chandrachud, who was the CJI between 1978 and 1985, the first instance of a father-son duo occupying the most sanctified seat in the over seven-decade history of the highest court of India.

Justice DY Chandrachud has been part of several constitution benches and penned landmark verdicts at the top court, including those in the vexed Ayodhya land title dispute.