Uttarakhand’s Joshimath town is sinking; residents stage protest march

Due to continued land subsidence, 570 houses in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath town have developed cracks leading to residents taking out a torchlight protest on January 4. Over 60 families are reported to have already left town

Due to continued land subsidence, 570 houses in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath town have developed cracks leading to residents taking out a torchlight protest on Wednesday (January 4). Over 60 families are reported to have already left town and 29 families have been moved to safer places by the administration.

This Himalayan town has great religious and strategic importance. It houses the Jyotirmath Hindu monastery, one of the cardinal Hindu institutions in the area.

Torchlight protest

Visuals released by ANI show hundreds gathered on the town’s street with flaming torches. The news agency reported that the winter season and the danger of houses collapsing due to landslides have now become a major issue. Nine wards of this holy town have been affected by landslides and cracks on the walls and floors of houses, which are becoming deeper by the day, making it very dangerous for the residents to continue living there.

Advertisement

Uttarakhand | A large number of people took out a torchlight protest in Joshimath yesterday as several houses developed deep cracks, leaving them in a panicked state. pic.twitter.com/AKlMkIEAli — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 5, 2023

Madhavi Sati, the ex-municipal president of Joshimath town area, told ANI, “I have no other option but to live in a ruined house…the people of Joshimath are worried about the future of the city.”

Teams from IIT Roorkee are among experts in town to prepare a report that will be sent to the Chief Minister as roads, too, have developed cracks. the Chief Minister as roads, too, have developed cracks.

3,000 people affected

More than 3,000 people have been affected, warned the municipality chief Shailendra Panwar. “All the houses are being surveyed by the municipality. Many people have also left their homes,” he added.

Uttarakhand | People block Badrinath highway in Joshimath as several houses developed deep cracks, leaving them in a panicked state. pic.twitter.com/8buevtOUfg — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 5, 2023

CM to visit

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “I will be visiting Joshimath in the coming days and initiate steps to handle the situation. All the reports will be monitored and all the required steps will be taken. I have had a word with the Municipal Corporation chairman Shailendra Panwar.”

Atul Sati, convener of Save Joshimath Committee insisted, “We have been demanding our immediate rehabilitation for a year but we are not being heard. Joshimath’s base is sinking… People are supporting their houses with bamboo poles and covering the chinks with rags. But the state government is unfazed.”

Also Read: Vajpayee created Uttarakhand: Dhami

The Disaster Management Department has reported cases of water seepage from under the ground in the area, which is also earthquake-prone region. A delegation from the holy town is planning to visit state capital Dehradun to meet CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and demand the rehabilitation for those affected.

Located at 6,150 feet amidst pristine surroundings, Joshimath is the gateway to the temple of Badrinath and Hemkund Saheb Gurdwara, Valley of Flowers national park, and also a key tourist destination.

(With Agency inputs)