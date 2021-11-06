J&K Police on tail of cops accused of killing 2 men in gang war

The two policemen ‘illegally’ used their service gun ‘to kill’ the two men.

Two Jammu and Kashmir Police officers who were allegedly involved in a gang war in Jammu on Friday are on the run, with the police force launching a search operation for them and a special investigation team (SIT) set up to investigate the incident.

The policemen “illegally” used their service gun “to kill” two persons during the gang war, a report in NDTV said quoting sources, who added that the two men were part of a group of four persons who were chased by a rival group which included the two policemen in Jammu’s Arnia area.

The policemen, Bupinder Singh and Sudique, reportedly opened fire at the group – which was travelling in an SUV – with their service weapon and killed the two men. Two others were injured.

The men shot at have been identified as Sabir Chowdhary and Arif Chowdhary.

“A police uniform was seen inside the vehicle and a hockey and machete were found at the scene of the crime,” a police official was quoted as saying.

Jammu police chief SSP Chandan Kohli said: “We will get them soon. One of the accused policemen was already suspended.”

According to the NDTV report, Mukesh Singh, Jammu’s Additional Director General of Police, said one of those killed was a drug addict with several cases registered against him. “It looks like a case of rivalry but everything will be known once the accused are arrested,” Singh said.

