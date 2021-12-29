Jharkhand slashes petrol price by Rs 25 a litre – for two-wheelers

The reduction will come into effect from January 26, 2022.

The Federal
Updated 4:49 PM, 29 December, 2021
0
COMMENTS
Petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged for over a month now.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has announced that the state government has decided to cut petrol prices by Rs 25 per litre for two-wheelers, with the reduction coming into effect from January 26, 2022.

In a tweet, Soren wrote: “The rise in petrol and diesel prices has mostly affected the poor and the middle-class people. Hence, the state government has decided to cut the petrol prices by Rs 25/litre for two-wheelers. This will come into effect from January 26, 2022.”

On Wednesday, when Soren made the announcement, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for over a month. The fuel rates have been static after the highest-ever excise duty cut by the Centre to bring down retail prices from record highs.

Advertisement

The government had cut the duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3. Following this, many states and UTs slashed local sales tax or value-added tax to give further relief to consumers.

CATCH US ON: