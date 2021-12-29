Jharkhand slashes petrol price by Rs 25 a litre – for two-wheelers

The reduction will come into effect from January 26, 2022.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has announced that the state government has decided to cut petrol prices by Rs 25 per litre for two-wheelers, with the reduction coming into effect from January 26, 2022.

In a tweet, Soren wrote: “The rise in petrol and diesel prices has mostly affected the poor and the middle-class people. Hence, the state government has decided to cut the petrol prices by Rs 25/litre for two-wheelers. This will come into effect from January 26, 2022.”

पेट्रोल-डीजल के मूल्य में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है, इससे गरीब और मध्यम वर्ग के लोग सबसे अधिक प्रभावित हैं। इसलिए सरकार ने राज्य स्तर से दुपहिया वाहन के लिए पेट्रोल पर प्रति लीटर ₹25 की राहत देगी, इसका लाभ 26 जनवरी 2022 से मिलना शुरू होगा:- श्री @HemantSorenJMM pic.twitter.com/MsinoGS60Y — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) December 29, 2021

On Wednesday, when Soren made the announcement, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for over a month. The fuel rates have been static after the highest-ever excise duty cut by the Centre to bring down retail prices from record highs.

Advertisement

The government had cut the duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3. Following this, many states and UTs slashed local sales tax or value-added tax to give further relief to consumers.