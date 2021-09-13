Jet Airways to resume operations from first quarter of 2022

While domestic operations will resume with the first flight from New Delhi to Mumbai by the first quarter of 2022, international flights will resume by the second half, the company said in a statement

Grounded carrier Jet Airways is slated to resume operations from the next year onward, the company announced on Monday (September 13). While domestic operations will resume with the first flight from New Delhi to Mumbai by the first quarter of 2022, international flights will resume by the second half.

“Jet Airways 2.0 aims at restarting domestic operations by Q1-2022, and short haul international operations by Q3/Q4 2022. Our plan is to have 50+ aircraft in 3 years and 100+ in 5 years which also fits perfectly well with the short-term and long-term business plan of the Consortium,” NDTV quoted UAE businessmen Murari Lal Jalan, lead member of London-based Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the proposed non-executive chairman of Jet Airways as saying.

“It is the first time in the history of aviation that an airline grounded for more than two years is being revived and we are looking forward to being a part of this historic journey,” he added.

The report said that while the company’s Air Operator Certificate is being processed for revalidation, it is currently working with authorities and airport coordinators on slot allocation, infrastructure and night parking. The company will have its headquarters in Delhi NCR while its senior management will work from the corporate office in Gurugram.

“Jet Airways will continue to have strong and significant presence in Mumbai where it will work from its ‘Global One’ office in Kurla. Jet Airways also has a state-of-the-art training centre located at Global One, which will be retained and used for in-house training for the Jet Airways team,” Capt Gaur, the acting CEO of the company told NDTV.

A fleet containing narrow-body aircraft will be leased to restart the carrier’s domestic operations, the report said.

The airline was grounded in 2019 due to losses and unpaid dues. In June, this year the National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the revival plan of the company, following which the later assured to settle the bills of all creditors.

The tribunal’s order came after the creditors in October gave their nod to Jet’s revival plan submitted by a consortium.