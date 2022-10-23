Jacqueline tried to leave India, tampered with evidence: ED tells court

ED made the allegations during the hearing of Jacqueline's bail plea in the ₹200 crore extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar; the court extended Jacqueline’s bail, posting the next hearing to November 10

Opposing Jacqueline Fernandez’s bail plea in the ₹200 crore extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday (October 22) told a Delhi court that the actress tried to leave India when an investigation was initiated against her.

The court, nonetheless, extended Fernandez’s interim bail on a bail bond of ₹50,000 and posted the next hearing to November 10. Earlier she was granted temporary bail in the case on September 26.

The court also asked the investigating agency to submit before it copies of the charge-sheet and other documents related to each party involved in the case.

Charges against Jacqueline

The ED told the court that the actress had tampered with evidence during investigation by deleting data from her mobile phone. Accusing Jacqueline of not cooperating in the investigation, the ED alleged that she refused to cooperate when made to face other accused in the case and presented with evidence.

The ED said that she wanted to leave India but was unable to due to the “lookout circular” issued in her name.

Jacqueline’s counsel Prashant Patil told the court that the actress has always cooperated in the investigation and responded to all summons issued to her while doing her best to provide information.

The ED in its charge-sheet has alleged that Jacqueline and fellow actress Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who defrauded several people including Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.

During questioning on August 30 and October 20, 2021, Jacqueline had confessed that she did receive gifts from Sukesh. These were three designer bags from Gucci and Chanel and two Gucci gym outfits, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, and two Hermes bracelets. Jacqueline said the conman also gifted her a Mini Cooper but she returned it. Sukesh had also paid for her hotel fare and air travel on various occasions, she said.

The ED had confronted Jacqueline with Sukesh on October 20, 2021.

The agency alleges that Jacqueline was aware of Sukesh’s criminal past and the fact that he was married, but overlooked these things.