It will be difficult for BJP to win 2024 election, says Rahul Gandhi

There’s massive undercurrent against the BJP on the ground, but the Opposition has to bury differences and stand united to give voters an alternative, says the Congress leader

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said there is a “massive undercurrent” against the BJP on the ground and, if the Opposition stands effectively with an alternative vision, it will be very difficult for the ruling dispensation to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, he said there is a need for the Opposition parties to have “mutual respect” for each other. The Opposition has to present a national ideology as an alternative to people of the country which the regional outfits do not have and only the Congress has, he added.

Rahul noted that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a framework and a way of thinking of the Congress party on bringing people together and making them comfortable. This was his ninth press conference during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started on September 7.

‘Yatra doors are open’

The Opposition parties are with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but in today’s atmosphere, they have political and other compulsions that are keeping them away from joining it, said Rahul. He, however, said the doors of the Yatra are open for anyone who wants a united India free of violence and hatred.

“I think if the Opposition stands effectively with a vision, what I am hearing and seeing from the ground, it will be very difficult for the BJP to win. But, the Opposition has to coordinate properly and go to the people of India with an alternative vision. Not just go to the people. But, there is a huge undercurrent against the BJP, a massive undercurrent,” he told reporters.

Rahul asserted that this is no longer a tactical political fight, where some group joins and defeats the BJP as that thing is of the past. “This is so as the entire institutional framework of the country is in the hands of one ideology and it dominates the country’s political space completely. To defeat them now, there is a need for an ideology,” he said.

Respect for Opposition

Noting that he respects the Opposition a lot and likes Opposition leaders, the Congress leader said if one looks at the Samajwadi party it does not have a national ideology.

“They do have a positioning in Uttar Pradesh and they may not come in order to defend that, but they do not have a national ideology. Samajwadi Party’s idea will not work in Kerala, Karnatak or Bihar. So there is a need for a central ideological framework, which only the Congress can provide and that is our role.

“But, our role is also to make the Opposition people feel comfortable and that they are respected,” he said, adding that there should be mutual respect for each other.

“The idea of Bharat Jodo is a framework. It’s a way of working. It’s a way of thinking. Of course, I am not the Congress president, and a lot of that work now the Congress president will probably do. But, it is about bringing people together and making them comfortable…respect basically,” said Rahul on Opposition unity.

Vision for India

Spelling out his vision, he said India should emerge as a “production nation” instead of a “rent-seeking” nation. It should have an education policy that allows children to give wings to their imagination and look beyond careers in medicine, engineering, civil services and law, he added.

He also spoke about a clear foreign policy, unlike a “confused” policy pursued by the government, and greater economic equality.

Rahul said he is in favour of large businesses as they had a central role in the economy, but the same should not be controlled by “two-three persons”.

He also said there are talks of another East-West Yatra, but this Yatra is trying to tell something and if we do something else without listening to it, “then in a way it will be an insult to the voice of India”.

