Repeal farm laws to relieve farmers, says Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati asked why the people should believe in BJP's slogan of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas', when the government has failed to win the faith of protesting farmers.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday said that she expects the government to repeal the three controversial farm laws as a Diwali gift and “relieve the farmers”, like it reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel after three years.

Mayawati also sought to know why the people should believe in BJP’s slogan of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’, when the government had failed to win the faith of the protesting farmers.

“The BJP says ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas’. But, how can people believe this ‘jumlaa’ (rhetoric) when the country’s farmers have been so fiercely protesting against the three farm laws for such a long time and are agitated,” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier, Mayawati had called the killing of a man near the Singhu border, where farmers are protesting against the farm laws since November 2020, as sad and shameful. She had also asked Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to provide financial aid of ₹50 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

The BSP supremo also said in a tweet that strict action should be taken against the culprits like in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

“The brutal murder of a Dalit youth of Punjab on the Delhi Singhu border is very sad and shameful. Taking the incident seriously, the police should take strict action against the culprits and like done Lakhimpur Kheri. The Dalit CM of Punjab should give 50 lakh rupees and a government job to the victim’s family, this is the demand of BSP,” Mayawati tweeted.

