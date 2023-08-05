ISRO transfers satellite bus technology to Bengaluru-based private firm

It marks the beginning of a new era of increased private industry participation in India's space sector

In a step towards enhancing private industry participation in the country’s space sector, ISRO on Saturday (August 5), said it has transferred the IMS-1 Satellite Bus Technology to Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd (ADTL), a Bengaluru-based private company.

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, facilitated the technology transfer through an agreement signed during an event held at the NSIL headquarters on August 2, the space agency said on its website.

The technology transfer documents were formally handed over by D Radhakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director of NSIL, to Col HS Shankar (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director of ADTL.

Enabling private players

ADTL is one of the two private players identified to receive the transfer of this technology through Interest Exploratory Note (IEN) published by NSIL, it said.

This transfer marks the beginning of satellite bus technologies developed by ISRO being transferred to private industries. Further, the PSLV is under productionisation by a consortium of industries.

ISRO has been enabling private players to develop space technologies by facilitating and extending the expertise thus ensuring both out-bound and in-bound approaches.

Dedicated vehicle

The satellite bus, developed by ISROs UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), is a versatile and efficient small satellite platform designed to facilitate low-cost access to space. The bus serves as a dedicated vehicle for various payloads, enabling earth imaging, ocean and atmospheric studies, microwave remote sensing, and space science missions while ensuring a quick turnaround time for satellite launches.

The IMS-1 bus, weighing about 100 kg, accommodates a 30kg payload. Solar arrays generate 330W power with a raw bus voltage of 30-42 V, ISRO said, adding it offers a 3-axis stabilised with four reaction wheels with a 1 Newton thruster that provides +/- 0.1 degree pointing accuracy.

It is a forerunner for IMS-2 bus technology, capable of improved features, and IMS-1 bus is utilised in previous ISRO missions like IMS-1, Youthsat and Microsat-2D, it said.

Global space market

By transferring the IMS-1 technology to the private sector, ISRO/DoS (Department of Space) aims to bolster India’s industrial growth in the space sector and foster technological self-reliance, it further said, adding the development opens up new avenues for private players to contribute to space research and exploration, in line with India’s vision to expand its presence in the global space market.

Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd is an aerospace and defence company, with expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and system integration. It has been a key player in various projects related to defence, space and homeland security, contributing significantly to India’s technological progress in these domains.

