ISRO plans three major rocket launches in next 3 months

"By the end of January and February, we are planning the launch of SSLV. Then the next mission of LVM-3 is for the OneWeb commercial launch. After that will be the PSLV launch again for commercial purposes," said Somanath

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has planned three major rocket launches in the next three months, its chairman, S Somanath, said in Bengaluru on Wednesday (January 11).

The rockets are Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3), and Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), the ISRO chief said.

Also read: ISRO launches PSLV-C54 rocket; earth-observation satellite placed in orbit

“By the end of January and February, we are planning the launch of SSLV. Then the next mission of LVM-3 is for the OneWeb commercial launch. After that will be the PSLV launch again for commercial purposes. So, this is the immediate target for the next three months,” he told reporters after the inauguration of a three-day workshop on Space Situational Awareness and Space Traffic Management.

Advertisement

To a question, Somanath said the flight test of Gaganyaan may take place in April or May, which pertains to abort mission test.

Gaganyaan is an ambitious mission of India to send the first crewed orbital spacecraft.