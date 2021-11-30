IPL clubs retain big-shots Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Franchises were still in the process of finalising their retention list with the IPL deadline closing at noon Tuesday

The Federal
Updated 7:42 PM, 30 November, 2021
0
COMMENTS
Franchises were still in the process of finalising their retention list with the IPL deadline closing at noon Tuesday

Indian Premier League (IPL) teams have retained big-shots Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Glenn Maxwell for 2022.

Following is a list of names confirmed as of this week:

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali

Kolkata Knight Riders: Narine, Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Kohli, Maxwell

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson

Franchises were still in the process of finalising their retention list with the IPL deadline closing at noon Tuesday. Recently the IPL, which will be a 10-team league 2022 onwards, had enhanced the auction purse to 90 crore while setting various retention slabs. The existing franchises can retain a total of four players while the two new unnamed franchise – to be based in Lucknow and Ahmedabad – can buy up to three players each from the pool after the original eight teams have made their retentions.

In case a franchise retains four players, 42 crore will be deducted from the total purse. For three retentions the purse will shrink by 33 crore, while for two retentions it will reduce by 24 crore and in case of one retention 14 crore would be deducted from the purse.

CATCH US ON: