Watch: Apple iPhone 13 launch begins in a few hours

Apple Watch Series 7 will also be introduced during the “California Streaming” event

Apple Inc has organised a grand launch event — “California Streaming” — on Tuesday (September 14) evening to introduce iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7.

The live streaming begins at 10:30 pm IST and the event will be telecast live on Apple’s official YouTube channel and the company website’s event page. Those who miss the live event can watch it later in the Apple Podcasts app.

It is likely that Apple may also use the opportunity to launch the third-generation AirPods though there is no official confirmation about the same.

YouTube link to the “California Streaming” event is given below:

The Apple iPhone 13 may have four iterations: a Mini, a regular, a Pro, and a Pro Max. It may have a smaller notch as compared to the iPhone 12 besides larger camera sensors. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected to have better ultra-wide angle cameras.

The iPhone 13 mini will come with three storage options – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will have storage in TB. Additionally, the pro models are likely to offer 120Hz refresh rate, something iPhone fans were eagerly waiting for.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will have a flat-edged design, bringing it closer to iPhone and iPads. It will have narrower bezels and will come in 41mm and 45mm variants. Apple Watch 7 may not have blood glucose monitor, which could be replaced with blood pressure monitoring instead.