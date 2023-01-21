Intranasal COVID-19 vaccine developed in India launching on Jan 26

Bharat Biotech has previously stated that the intranasal vaccine will be sold at a price of Rs 325 per dose for government procurement and Rs 800 per dose for private vaccination centres.

Indian vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech will unveil its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, iNCOVACC, on January 26th, according to the company’s chairman and managing director, Krishna Ella. This will be the first intranasal vaccine of its kind in India.

Interacting with students at the India International Science Festival in Bhopal, Ella also said that the homegrown vaccine for the lumpy skin disease in cattle, Lumpi-ProVacInd, is likely to be launched next month.

“Our nasal vaccine will be officially launched on January 26, on Republic Day,” Ella said, participating in the Face-to-Face with New Frontiers in Science segment of the IISF, organised at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT).

In December, Bharat Biotech had announced that it would sell the intranasal vaccine for Rs 325 per shot for procurement by the government and Rs 800 per shot for private vaccination centres.

