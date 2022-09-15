International Day of Democracy 2022: History and significance

The International Day of Democracy is celebrated on September 15 each year to remind people of the importance of democracy, to promote and uphold its values and principles

International Day of Democracy is celebrated on September 15 each year to remind people of the importance of democracy, and to promote and uphold its values and principles. It also provides an opportunity to analyse and review the current state of democracy across the world.

The day acts as an incentive for people, and nations to move towards a more democratic setup which gives the utmost importance to human rights.

International Day of Democracy: History

Though the day was first recognised by the UNSC in 2007 through a resolution, the concept was initiated back in 1988. The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), 1997, adopted a Universal Declaration of Democracy which affirmed the principles of democracy.

It was, however, decided to re-establish the basic principles of democracy in 2006 during the sixth conference of the International Conferences on the New and Restored Democracies (ICNRD-6).

Following the conference, a resolution titled “Support by the United Nations system of efforts of Governments to promote and consolidate new or restored democracies” was adopted on November 8, 2007.

International Day of Democracy: Significance

The day aims at encouraging and motivating governments across the world to strengthen their democratic setup and work on their fundamental human rights.

The day also highlights the important role played by Parliaments and electoral bodies in delivering justice, development and human rights.