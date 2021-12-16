Indrani Mukerjea writes to CBI, says co-inmate saw Sheena alive in Kashmir

Mukerjea is under trial for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012

Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, who is under trial for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, in a shocking claim has told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that a fellow inmate has told her that Sheena is alive and was seen in Kashmir.

In her letter to the CBI, Mukerjea said her fellow woman prisoner told her that she had met Sheena in Kashmir, and urged the investigating agency to probe the claim.

Mukerjea’s lawyer Sana Khan confirmed that a letter was sent by her client from Mumbai’s Byculla Jail to the CBI, but said she was not aware of its contents.

She told the media that Mukerjea will move a formal bail petition on Thursday.

Advertisement

Mukherjee, 49, is under trial for the murder of 25-year-old Sheena, her daughter from her first marriage, on April 24, 2012. She has been lodged in Mumbai’s Byculla Jail since September 2015 after her arrest by Khar Police on August 25, 2015. Her ex-husband Peter Mukerjea, who is a co-accused in the case was granted bail last year. Her first husband, Sanjeev Khanna is another co-accused in the case.

According to CBI, Mukerjea murdered Sheena with the help of her driver Shyamvar Rai and Sanjeev Khanna, enraged over her daughter’s alleged affair with Rahul Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea’s son from another marriage.

Sheena also had threatened Indrani Mukherjea to expose her following a financial dispute between the mother-daughter duo.

Sheena’s partially burnt body was found three years later in a forest near Mumbai, after the driver was arrested in another case.

Indrani and Peter Mukejea divorced while in jail in 2019.