Indira Ekadashi 2022: History, significance and vrat vidhi

Indira Ekadashi is observed every year in the Hindu month of Ashwin, on the 11th day of the waning phase of the moon. As per the English calendar, in 2022, the Indira Ekadashi will be observed on September 21

Indira Ekadashi is observed every year in the Hindu month of Ashwin, on the 11th day of the waning phase of the moon (Krishna Paksha). As per the English calendar, in 2022, the Indira Ekadashi will be observed on September 21.

Indira Ekadashi: History

According to legends, a king named Indrasena ruled the kingdom of Mahishmati-puri. The king was a strong devotee of Lord Vishu. Once during a conversation with Narada Muni, it was revealed that the king’s father was in Lord Yamaraja’s assembly.

Also Read: Silver lining: Cuttack set for dazzling Durga Puja after two-year lull

Advertisement

The king’s father had lived a religious life. He had to visit the Yamaloka because he broke an Ekadashi prematurely. Narada told the king that his father wants him to observe Indira Ekadashi so that his father could go to heaven.

Thus, it is believed that observing a fast on Indira Ekadashi attracts spiritual benefits.

Indira Ekadashi: Significance

The Ekadashi has a special significance in the Hindu religion. On this day, people offer prayers to their ancestors/forefathers.

Also Read: Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Date, history and significance

It is believed that holding a fast on Indira Ekadashi helps one get rid of their past sins, attain salvation after death.

Indira Ekadashi: Vrat vidhi

On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and offer prayers to the God. In the noon, they bathe again in running water and then present offerings to their forefathers with sincerity. They follow a day long fast and sleep on the floor.

Also Read: Pandemic, rise of service sector takes shine off Vishwakarma puja

Devotees chant holy names of the Lord and offer prayers to seek his blessings.