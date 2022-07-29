Indigo flight skids off runway in Jorhat, wheels get stuck in outfield; all passengers safe

The incident took place on Thursday when the aircraft was taxing out for take-off with 98 passengers on board and the flight was cancelled

An IndiGo flight from Jorhat in Assam to Kolkata skidded off the runway during take-off and a pair of its wheels got stuck in the muddy outfield, the airline said on Friday. All the 98 passengers aboard the plane are safe.

“IndiGo flight 6E-757 operating from Jorhat to Kolkata returned back to bay during departure. While taxing out the pilot was advised that one of the main wheels had partially run over the grass adjacent to the taxiway,” the airline said in a statement.

The pilot held the taxi procedure as a precaution and asked for necessary inspection, it added.

“The aircraft was taken back to the bay at Jorhat for inspection. During the initial inspection no abnormalities were observed. As a matter of caution the maintenance team initiated a thorough inspection. The flight was cancelled,” the statement added.

The photo of the wheels of the aircraft stuck in the grass was taken and posted on Twitter by a local journalist.

“Guwahati Kolkata @indigo flight 6F 757 slips from runway and stucked in muddy field in Jorhat airport in Assam. The flight was scheduled to depart at 2.20 pm but flight delayed after the incident,” tweeted Dibya Bordoloi.

Indigo responded that it will raise the issue with immediate effect.

“Sir, we’re concerned to hear this and raising this right away with the concerned team. Please share the PNR via DM for the same. We hope you’re well and comfortably travelled to your destination,” the airlines said in a tweet.

(With inputs from agencies)