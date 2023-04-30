India’s vaccine market to reach ₹252 billion valuation by 2025: Jitendra Singh

The world is increasingly realising India’s superlative capacities in preventive healthcare and the country is now in the process of developing several vaccines, said MoS for Science & Technology

The Indian vaccine market, which has carved out a place for itself at the global level, is expected to reach a valuation of Rs 252 billion by 2025, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh has said.

On an official visit to the United Kingdom, the minister also called for extended collaboration between India and the UK in areas of biotech startups and vaccine development. The world is increasingly realising India’s superlative capacities in preventive healthcare and the country is now in the process of developing several vaccines, said Singh said during a tour of the London Science Museum. He said the first nasal COVID vaccine was successfully manufactured recently. Besides, a vaccine related to the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) has helped in the prevention of cervical cancer, he added.

India is fast emerging as the world’s major bio-economy and over the last few years, it has grown by leaps and bounds when it comes to innovation and technology, he said. He pointed out that India has developed four indigenous vaccines in just two years. The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) in the Ministry of Science and Technology has through its “Mission COVID Suraksha” delivered four vaccines, augmented the manufacturing of Covaxin and created necessary infrastructure for smooth development of future vaccines “so that our country is pandemic ready”, he said.

During his visit to the 175-year-old London Science Museum, he underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of setting up similar museums in India, an official statement said. The idea of setting up these museums is to help people, particularly the youngsters, to realise their hidden potential and sometimes even discover their inherent aptitudes of which they themselves may not be aware of, he said.

The minister was taken around the exclusive pavilion set up to trace the history of the COVID pandemic right from the first case to the first person who got vaccinated. India’s lead role in the management and prevention of COVID is also part of the pavilion, the statement said.

(With Agency inputs)