India’s vaccination coverage crosses 86 Cr; 1 Cr shots given for 5th time

The government aims to inoculate its entire adult population by the end of the year

India on Monday reached a significant milestone after the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the country crossed 86 crore. The same day, the country also administered more than 1 crore vaccines to its population for the fifth time.

“The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level,” the health ministry said in a statement.

“Congratulations to the nation, as we administer another 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Under PM@NarendraModiji, India delivers a punch to Corona – Record of 1+ crore vaccines achieved for the 5th time,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

India had administered 1 crore vaccine for the first time on August 27.

The countrywide vaccination drive was kick-started on January 16 with the first preference given to healthcare workers. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with co-morbidities.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.