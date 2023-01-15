India’s strong response to China, Pak proof that it will not be coerced: Jaishankar  

Speaking at the 53rd anniversary of Thuglak Magazine in Chennai, Jaishankar said while India’s “long suffering approach” had created the danger of normalising terror, its responses to terrorism in the form of the Balakot air strikes in 2019 gave the much-needed message to neighbours wanting to change status quo at the border

Union Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has said that India’s “strong and firm” response to China and Pakistan at the borders has delivered the message that the nation will not be coerced and do everything in its power to ensure national security.

Speaking at the 53rd anniversary of Thuglak Magazine in Chennai on Saturday (January 14), Jaishankar said while India’s “long suffering approach” had created the danger of normalising terror, its responses to terrorism in the form of the Balakot air strikes in 2019 gave the much-needed message that attempts to change status quo at the borders wouldn’t be taken lying down.

"The national wellbeing has many facets and national security is without question the basic foundation. All countries are tested in this regard but we perhaps had more than our fair share of problems ranging from insurgency to cross-border terrorism, especially terrorism. The Balakot air strikes sent the much-needed message," the External Affairs Minister said.

“The national wellbeing has many facets and national security is without question the basic foundation. All countries are tested in this regard but we perhaps had more than our fair share of problems ranging from insurgency to cross-border terrorism, especially terrorism. The Balakot air strikes sent the much-needed message,” the External Affairs Minister said.

The Indian Air Force had stormed into Pakistan and destroyed a terror camp in 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

Speaking about the standoff with China at the border in Galwan Valley, and recently in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang, Jaishankar said troops have been guarding the frontiers braving the cold and even through the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

“On the northern borders, China is today seeking to change the status quo by bringing large forces in violation of our agreements. Despite the COVID, our counter-response was strong and firm. These troops deployed in the thousands safeguard our frontiers in the most extreme terrain and harshest weather and it continues to this day,” Jaishankar said.

“India is a nation that will not be coerced by anybody and it will do everything to ensure its security,” Jaishankar said.

He said, the Centre at the same time is working to create a full spectrum of relations and stronger economic linkages buttressed by closer security coordination.

The Central minister asserted that India would have been the largest country in the world, not China, had the partition not taken place in 1947 that reduced the nation’s stature cutting off many regions.

“You may wonder why the External Affairs Minister is talking about all these. During my travels abroad, I have heard warm words on our (COVID-19) vaccines supplied to many developed countries and interest in our technology-enabled governance. My counterparts told me that they also have some issues. But since there’s only one Modi (Prime Minister), I had to tell them to find solutions through technology,” Jaishankar said.

‘India matters more to the world’

Speaking about India’s position on the global platform, he said the country matters more now as it is always the first to respond to regional crisis.

“India also matters in global security,” Jaishankar said.

“In India’s case, geography has added to the case made by the history of its relevance. The Indian peninsula has a visible centrality to the ocean named after it, and there is a continental dimension as well. Without our active participation, no trans-Asia connectivity initiative can really take off. The Indian Ocean is poised to assume even greater geopolitical significance today. How well India leverages its location is a considerable part of its relevance to the world. The more it influences and participates, the more its global stocks will rise,” he said.