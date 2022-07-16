India’s bullet train drivers to get training on Japanese simulators

Two types of simulators shall be installed in the training institute at Vadodara under the scope of this package - train Set Simulator for Crew training and simulators (classroom-type) for driver consoles which can be used by 10 trainees and an instructor.

Drivers of India’s bullet train will get specialised training from Japanese-made state-of-the-art simulators to learn how to drive high-speed trains, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said on Saturday (July 16).

“The training simulators will help the drivers, conductors, instructors and train/rolling stock maintenance staff to understand the driving theory of high speed trains. It shall be possible to conduct training for single driver, single conductor as well as collective training of driver, conductor and despatcher together,” the NHSRCL said in a press release.

“The NHSRCL has issued a Letter of Acceptance for design, manufacturing, supply and commissioning of training simulators of HSR train to be used for training purpose in the HSR Training Institute of Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) in Vadodara, Gujarat where a sample track is already installed for training purpose,” it added.

The package is awarded to M/s Mitsubishi Precision Company Limited, Japan, at a cost of ₹201.21 crore. The time period for the supply of the simulator is 28 months from the commencement of the contract, the NHSRCL said.

Two types of simulators shall be installed in the training institute at Vadodara under the scope of this package – train Set Simulator for Crew training and simulators (classroom-type) for driver consoles which can be used by 10 trainees and an instructor.

The driving console of the MAHSR Train will be simulated with a motion platform.

The bullet train project which was stuck in Maharashtra due to the delays in government approvals and land acquisition has now gained momentum with the Eknath Shinde-led government taking over.

Almost all the pending roadblocks have been cleared by the present dispensation.

The 508-km stretch between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be covered in 2 hours and 7 minutes by bullet train with a maximum speed of 320 kmph.