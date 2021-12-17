India’s antitrust watchdog suspends Amazon’s 2019 deal with Future Group

Amazon ‘suppressed the actual scope’ of the deal and made ‘false and incorrect statements’ while seeking approvals, the order said

India’s antitrust watchdog on Friday suspended online retail giant Amazon’s 2019 deal with Future Group following a review of allegations that the US e-commerce firm had concealed information while seeking regulatory approval.

The Competition Commission of India also imposed a ₹200 crore penalty on Amazon.

The CCI decision could have far-reaching consequences on Amazon’s legal battles with now estranged partner Future. The US firm has for months successfully used the terms of its toehold $200 million investment to block Future’s attempt to sell retail assets to Reliance Industries for $3.4 billion.

In its 57-page order, the CCI said it considers it “necessary” to examine the combination deal “afresh”, adding that its approval from 2019 “shall remain in abeyance” until then.

Amazon had “suppressed the actual scope” of the deal and had made “false and incorrect statements” while seeking approvals, the order said.

All disclosure contraventions arise from a deliberate design by Amazon to suppress scope of 2019 deal, the CCI said.

Amazon warned the CCI that revoking the deal would send a negative signal to foreign investors and allow Reliance to “further restrict competition”.

The CCI review was triggered after a complaint from Future. The two sides have been at loggerheads since last year with the US company using the terms of its toehold investment to block debt-laden Future’s attempt to sell retail assets to Reliance.

While Future is staring at liquidation, the legitimacy of the $200 million deal could have far-reaching consequences for India’s retail sector.

If Amazon prevails, it will slow Reliance’s plan to acquire Future. And if the 2019 deal is voided, it could make it easier for Reliance to close the Future deal, hurting Amazon’s retail plans in the country.