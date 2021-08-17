130 Indians in Afghanistan return home safely

The Indian Air Force had a tough time rescuing embassy staff and security personnel as the Taliban kept an eye on people flying to India

Taliban’s siege on Kabul gave a harrowing time to Indian embassy personnel in Afghanistan who were eventually rescued by the Indian Air Force on Tuesday (August 17) even as the Taliban tried to block their way.

All embassy staff, including ambassador Rudrendra Tandon, have reached India safely. About 130 personnel, including ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) troops, landed at Jamnagar (Gujarat) by a C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Tuesday morning.

The Indian embassy has been declared closed for now.

Advertisement

Taliban’s return to power after 20 years meant that Indian officials had to be extra cautious, thus making the task of safely getting them out of Afghanistan all the more difficult. In fact, Taliban had been keeping a close watch on people travelling to India. The situation became more precarious after the Taliban fighters entered the high-security Green Zone, which protects all embassies and international institutions.

India has been facing numerous hurdles in its attempts to bring people back home safely with the security situation deteriorating sharply over the last few days as the Taliban fighters advanced rapidly towards the Afghan capital. The IAF had deployed two C-17 aircraft to bring back Indians on August 15 (Sunday). But chaos on the streets of Kabul made the task all the more difficult.

Taliban even stormed into the Shahir Visa Agency, which processes visas for people willing to travel to India.

Also read: Taliban announces amnesty for all, urges women to join government

A batch of 45 Indians was stopped on way to Kabul airport on Monday (August 16) and many of them had to forfeit their personal belongings while they reached the airport somehow. The others left behind at the embassy building got stuck as the road to the airport was closed with mobs surroundings the airport establishment.

The scene at the Kabul airport was chaotic to say the least as thousands of anxious Afghan nationals reached there, hoping to catch any flight that will take them out of Afghanistan. It was mayhem as thousands of Afghans were seen on tarmac, desperate to escape the Taliban rule.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had to speak to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday night to somehow get all Indians to the airport.

The 130 Indians eventually left the Afghan airspace on early Tuesday morning and reached India safely.

“Your welcome has an impact on all of us. Thank you to the Indian Air Force who flew us out under conditions that are not normal,” India’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Rudrendra Tandon, said on landing at Jamnagar.

“It’s not that we’ve abandoned people of Afghanistan. Their welfare and our relationship with them is very much in our mind. We’ll try and continue our interaction with them, I can’t exactly say in what form the situation is changing,” Tandon said.

After initial chaos, the Kabul Airport is now under the control of the United States. The rescue flights have resumed its operations.

US’ withdrawal from Afghanistan has seen the Taliban make a comeback after 20 long years. There were videos of the militants storming the Presidential Palace, a short while after President Ashraf Ghani escaped the country.