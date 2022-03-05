Indian students stuck in Ukraine advised to stay inside shelters: MEA

Even as India "strongly pressed" Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels to call for an immediate ceasefire and enable a "safe corridor" for Indian students, the MEA advised them to take safety precautions

Deeply concerned about the plight of Indian students stuck in the eastern city of Sumy in Ukraine, India “strongly pressed” Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels to call for an immediate ceasefire and enable a “safe corridor” for the students.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Saturday (March 5) the students have been advised to take safety precautions. They have been told to stay inside shelters and not to take unnecessary risks and that the government is “deeply concerned about them”.

We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 5, 2022

"We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students," Bagchi tweeted on Saturday.

On Friday, he estimated that the number of Indian students in Sumy, which is nearly 60 kilometres from the Russian border, are around 700. The students meanwhile have been sending SOS messages and posting videos on social media platforms, pleading for their urgent evacuation from the conflict zone since the city is witnessing severe fighting and airstrikes.

The MEA and Indian embassies are in regular touch with the students staying in the Medical Institute of Sumy State University’s hostels.

India’s comments came on a day the Russian defence ministry announced a temporary ceasefire around the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha from 9 am to 4 pm local time (07:00-14:00 GMT).

However, no temporary ceasefire was announced in the cities where several hundred Indians have been stranded, including Kharkiv and Sumy. India has been urging both Russia and Ukraine to create safe corridors for the evacuation of its nationals from the conflict zones in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Ukraine said that it is reaching out to 298 Indian students in Pisochyn and buses were being arranged to evacuate them. The mission also said it is in touch with all the interlocutors concerned, including the Red Cross, to identify the exit routes to help rescue the Indians from Sumy.

“Exploring all possible mechanisms to evacuate Indian citizens in Sumy, safely & securely. Discussed evacuation & identification of exit routes with all interlocutors including Red Cross,” said the embassy, adding that the control room will continue to be active until all Indian citizens are evacuated. “Be Safe Be Strong,” said the embassy.

According to the embassy, three buses have reached Pisochyn and will shortly be making their way to western Ukraine, carrying the stranded students from the area, which is around 11 km from Kharkiv. Two more buses will be arriving soon, the embassy said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the embassy said it is exploring all possible ways to safely evacuate the Indian nationals from Sumy and Pisochyn.