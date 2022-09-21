Indian students from Ukraine can choose from 29 countries to complete MBBS

Indian medical students, whose MBBS studies was disrupted in Ukraine due to the war with Russia, can now continue their courses in medical colleges located in 29 countries including United States

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has clarified that the 29 countries from where the Indian students can continue their courses include Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, France, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Slovakia, Spain, Uzbekistan, US, Italy, Belgium, Egypt, Belarus, Latvia, Kyrgyzstan, Greece, Romania, Sweden, Israel, Iran, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Germany, Turkey, Croatia and Hungary.

The students, however, cannot acquire admission in any of the Indian medical colleges. In fact, on September 15, the Centre had told the Supreme Court that Indian medical students from Ukraine cannot be accommodated in medical colleges here for lack of provisions under the law. And that, no permission has been given by the NMC to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian medical institute/University.

Considering the special circumstances, however, on September 6, the NMC had agreed to recognise the academic mobility programmes offered by Ukraine to allow Indian medical students to pursue their MBBS course in any medical colleges located in the 29 countries. However, once they complete their MBBS courses in other European universities, their degree will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university only, said media reports.

The NMC said that the academic mobility programme will be applicable only to the medical colleges or institutes located in the 29 countries and the medical students are advised to adopt the mobility programme accordingly.

Around an estimated 20,000-22,000 Indian students have been stranded after their MBBS course was rudely disrupted by the war and they had to hastily return to India. But, NMC’s recent approval for 29 countries will give relief to Indian students pursuing MBBS courses in Ukraine.

According to media reports, many Ukrainian Universities have entered into collaborations with their counterparts in Europe to enable academic mobility programmes which can be offered to foreign students in the form of exchange programmes.

Why India refused to take medical students from Ukraine

In the affidavit submitted before the top court, the Central government said that the students opted to study in foreign countries due to two reasons – poor merit in NEET and affordability. The government said if they allow poor merit students in premier Indian medical colleges may lead to other legal actions from the candidates who could not get seats in these colleges. Moreover, the government, which felt that this would be a back-door entry for these students into Indian medical colleges, said the Ukraine-returned students won’t be able to afford the fee structure in Indian colleges as well.