Here’s an update from Railways on ticket concession for senior citizens

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said there are no plans to restore the benefit in view of the pandemic

If you just got back to travelling by train and realised why your 70-year-old father isn’t getting the senior citizen concession which he used to before the pandemic, here’s what you should know: The Indian Railways withdrew concessions to senior citizens and elderly women w.e.f March 2020. The latest news is that the Railways do not plan to restore to benefits any time soon.

Union Railway, Communications & Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnav told the Lok Sabha on Friday (December 10) that in view of the COVID protocol, the concessions offered to all categories of passengers (except 4 categories of Divyangjan, 11 categories of patients and students) have been withdrawn. He said the decision to not restore the benefit has been taken with a view to discourage people from travelling.

“Representation/request/suggestions from different quarters have been received for restoration of all concessions. The matter has been examined but not found feasible at present,” the minister said.

Vaishnav pointed out a marked reduction in passengers travelling in AC coaches. “The number of passengers travelling in air-conditioned coaches reduced by more than 70 per cent in 2020-21. In 2019-20, it had increased by 4 per cent,” the minister said.

Before March 2020, men above the age of 60 used to get 40% discount while women above 58 would get 50% discount in ticket price. Generally, Indian Railways offers concessions to 53 categories including those for senior citizens, students, sportspersons, medical professionals etc.

A Right to Information (RTI) plea revealed that nearly 4 crore senior citizens were forced to pay full fare during the suspension of regular trains since March 2020. The Railways informed the applicant that nearly 3,78,50,668 senior citizens travelled by train between March 22, 2020 and September 2021. Since concession on train fares was suspended, these senior citizens had to pay regular prices.