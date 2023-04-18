Indian mountaineer found alive from Mt Annapurna in Nepal

Baljeet Kaur, a 27-year-old leading Indian woman mountaineer, had gone missing near Camp IV of Mt Annapurna while descending from the summit. Three helicopters were mobilised to trace her

Baljeet Kaur, a 27-year-old leading Indian woman mountaineer, was found alive after she had gone missing near Camp IV of Mt Annapurna while descending from the summit point, an official of the expedition organiser said on Tuesday (April 18).

An aerial search team located Kaur, who scaled the world’s 10th highest peak without using supplemental oxygen on Monday, above Camp IV, Chairman at Pioneer Adventure Pasang Sherpa, was quoted as saying by The Himalayan Times newspaper.

Kaur has been seen descending alone towards Camp IV by the aerial search team, according to Sherpa. After being left alone below the summit point, Kaur had remained out of radio contact till this morning, the report added.

An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning only after she managed to send a radio signal asking for ‘immediate help’. At least three helicopters were mobilised to locate her.

Advertisement

According to Sherpa, her GPS location has indicated an altitude of 7,375m (24,193ft). She climbed Mt Annapurna along with two Sherpa guides at around 5:15 pm on Monday.

Tragedy with another Indian climber

A day earlier another Indian climber, Anurag Malu, died after falling from 6,000 meters into a crevasse. On Monday, Malu, from Kishangadh in Rajasthan, met with the tragedy while descending from Camp IV, according to news reports.

In May last year, Kaur, from Himachal Pradesh, scaled Mt Lhotse and became the first Indian climber to have climbed four 8,000-meter peaks in a single season.

Also read: In 100 years, Everest has beckoned the brave, reckless and adventurist

Kaur goes missing

Pasang Sherpa, chairman of Pioneer Adventure, said Kaur went missing above Camp IV, while descending from the top as she scaled the peak without using supplemental oxygen.

According to Mingma Sherpa, chairman at Seven Summit Treks, Noel Hanna, the first person from Ireland to reach the K2 summit during the winter season, breathed his last in Camp IV last night. Efforts are on to bring their bodies back to the base camp, the organisers said.

Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world, standing at 8,091 metres above sea level. It is well known for the difficulties and dangers involved in its ascent.

(With agency inputs)