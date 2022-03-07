Indian medical student from Ukraine waiting to be evacuated falls in love

Medical student Vignesh, who reached Romania after saving his life from Ukraine, fell in love with a girl living in that country in the three days he was camping there waiting to be evacuated to India

In the most unlikely of circumstances, Cupid struck. It turns out that Vignesh, a fourth-year Indian student at Ukraine’s Ivanofriansk National Medical University, found love in the midst of a war.

Though, he was trapped in Ukraine like many other Indian medical students in a terrible situation, by the time he reached India safely he had found the love of his life.

After the war started, Vignesh quickly left his university hostel and fled towards the Romanian border, which he had managed to reach in four to five hours. But the good Samaritan returned to the university to get warm clothes for his comrades.

Finally, Vignesh crossed the Romanian border and then took the train to Bucharest, the capital of Romania located in the south on the third day of his escape. The authorities kept him and other students in a church in a village called Vizuresti, located 35 km from Bucharest. Incidentally, Vizuresti is the home to the Roma or the gypsy community, who live dismal lives as Europe’s biggest stateless minority.

The families living here however took care of the Indians fleeing the Ukraine-Russia war, along with the Indian Embassy and an NGO.

It was here, the young medical student saw and fell in love with a resident Simona and even proposed to her as well. While she asked him for time to mull over his proposal they kept meeting each other during his three-day stay in the village. But love had to wait, as Vignesh had to leave to catch the evacuation flight to India.

Even as he weaves his way back to his home in Trivandrum in Kerala, this ‘dilwale’ (big hearted) may just return and carry off his ‘dulhania’ (bride). He is keeping his fingers crossed that she would say yes to his proposal.